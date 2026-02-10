County NewsNEWS

Sen Kajwang defends CPAC over extortion accusations from Governors

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Otieno Kajwang’

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairperson Moses Otieno Kajwang’ has strongly criticised a resolution by the Council of Governors, accusing them of attempting to undermine Senate oversight. 

In a statement, Sen Kajwang’ said he was gravely concerned by remarks made by Governors during a meeting in Kilifi, suggesting they would only appear before Senate oversight committees on their own terms including choosing committee members, timing, and how they are questioned.

Kajwang’ likened the move to suspects demanding to select the judges presiding over their cases.

The comments come amid mounting allegations of theft of public resources in County Governments, highlighted in recent Auditor General reports and media investigations.

Kajwang’ insisted the Senate is acting within its constitutional mandate, citing provisions that empower it to examine audit reports and summon individuals to give evidence.

He accused Governors of attempting to intimidate the Senate to avoid scrutiny and warned that accountability is a constitutional duty, not a favour to lawmakers.

Kajwang’ insisted that the Senate would continue investigations wherever public funds are suspected to have been misused.

