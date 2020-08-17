The Senate has yet again adjourned the debate on revenue allocation to allow a special committee formed by opposing sides to reach consensus.

Senate Minority Leader Senator James Orengo moved the adjournment motion of the Senate special sitting which was seconded by the Leader of Majority in the senate Senator Samuel Poghisio.

The Special sitting will be convened next week on Tuesday at 2:30 PM by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in efforts to end the stalemate.

The Special Committee consists of;

1. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

2. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

3. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior

4. Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika

5. Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei

6. Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang

7. Narok Senator Ledama Olekina

8. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula

9. Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

10. Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo

11. Lamu Senator Nderitu Kinyua

12. Mandera Senator Mohamed Mahamud

Poghisio called upon the senators to be ready for the special sitting so as to put the matter to rest.