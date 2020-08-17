Senate adjourns again, forms 12 member committee

Written By: Christine Muchira
Senate special sitting slated for Tuesday next week

The Senate has yet again adjourned the debate on revenue allocation to allow a special committee formed by opposing sides to reach consensus.

Senate Minority Leader Senator James Orengo moved the adjournment motion of the Senate special sitting which was seconded by the Leader of Majority in the senate Senator Samuel Poghisio.

The Special sitting will be convened next week on Tuesday at 2:30 PM by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in efforts to end the stalemate.

The Special Committee consists of;

1. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

2. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

3. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior

4. Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika

5. Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei 

6. Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang

7. Narok Senator Ledama Olekina

8. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula

9. Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

10. Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo

11. Lamu Senator Nderitu Kinyua

12. Mandera Senator Mohamed Mahamud

Poghisio called upon the senators to be ready for the special sitting so as to put the matter to rest.

Senate had earlier been forced to take a vote on an adjournment motion after a section of Senators expressed reservations over what they said was continued detention of Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, Cleophas Malala of Kakamega and Samburu’s Steve Lelegwe.

The three senators were arrested on Monday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a dramatic stakeout at their homes where officers are said to have camped outside his home Sunday seeking his arrest.

After the vote was defeated, Orengo sought to have a motion for the house to adjourn to allow for consensus building.

However, Sakaja requested the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to give senators a short break to have a conversation that would allow for the final resolution on the revenue sharing formula, a prayer that was granted.

The government is pushing to have the formula in place to guide the disbursement of budgetary allocation to counties.

Some senators are however accusing the government of trying to deprive some counties of cash by drastically reducing their share of the Ksh 316.5 billion shillings.

https://www.kbc.co.ke/bomet-senator-langat-arrested-as-dci-seeks-to-arrest-malala/

 

