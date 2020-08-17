The Senate has yet again adjourned the debate on revenue allocation to allow a special committee formed by opposing sides to reach consensus.
Senate Minority Leader Senator James Orengo moved the adjournment motion of the Senate special sitting which was seconded by the Leader of Majority in the senate Senator Samuel Poghisio.
The Special sitting will be convened next week on Tuesday at 2:30 PM by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in efforts to end the stalemate.
The Special Committee consists of;
1. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja
2. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen
3. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior
4. Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika
5. Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei
6. Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang
7. Narok Senator Ledama Olekina
8. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula
9. Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip
10. Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo
11. Lamu Senator Nderitu Kinyua
12. Mandera Senator Mohamed Mahamud
Poghisio called upon the senators to be ready for the special sitting so as to put the matter to rest.
Sen. Poghisio: Let us not call another special sitting if we are not ready. #SenateLive
— Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) August 17, 2020
Senate had earlier been forced to take a vote on an adjournment motion after a section of Senators expressed reservations over what they said was continued detention of Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, Cleophas Malala of Kakamega and Samburu’s Steve Lelegwe.
The three senators were arrested on Monday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a dramatic stakeout at their homes where officers are said to have camped outside his home Sunday seeking his arrest.
After the vote was defeated, Orengo sought to have a motion for the house to adjourn to allow for consensus building.
Sen. Orengo: When a speaker makes a ruling, it is like a Court of Law. We cannot appeal but review it through a substantive motion. #SenateLive
— Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) August 17, 2020
Sen. Orengo: We need to adjourn this house until Wednesday. With the current polarised and divided house, we are not going to make any step forward. Let us retreat and come back on another special sitting, I believe we shall agree on this issue. #SenateLive
— Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) August 17, 2020
However, Sakaja requested the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to give senators a short break to have a conversation that would allow for the final resolution on the revenue sharing formula, a prayer that was granted.
Sen. @SakajaJohnson: I want to ask Sen. Orengo and other Senators to sit down and agree. Mr. Speaker give us 15 minutes to retreat and agree, we have until 9pm. #SenateLive
— Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) August 17, 2020
The government is pushing to have the formula in place to guide the disbursement of budgetary allocation to counties.
Some senators are however accusing the government of trying to deprive some counties of cash by drastically reducing their share of the Ksh 316.5 billion shillings.
