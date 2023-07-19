Senate adjourns morning sitting due to lack of quorum

The Senate adjourned its sitting Wednesday morning after the house failed to raise a quorum to transact business.

Following this, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the quorum bell to be rung for five minutes but even that did not yield results with only a few members showing up.

The Senate Standing Orders require 15 Senators to be in the chamber or attend virtually for the House to proceed with its business.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was set to appear before senators during the morning plenary session to answer questions by lawmakers.

The Senate was set to debate three motions including the declaration of cattle rustling as a national disaster and establishment of a special fund for victims, and integration of ethnic minorities and marginalized communities in Kenya.