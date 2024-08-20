Senate approves Kanja as IGP, awaits National Assembly nod

The Senate has approved the nomination of Douglas Kanja as the Inspector General of Police.

This comes after a joint parliamentary committee recommended his appointment following last week’s vetting process.

The nominee of President William Ruto now awaits approval from the National Assembly before officially taking charge of the National Police Service (NPS).

The joint committee, comprising members of the National Assembly’s Administration and Internal Security Committee and the Senate’s Internal Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations Committee, conducted the vetting and endorsed Kanja’s nomination.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, who chairs the Senate Internal Security and Defence Committee, introduced the motion, which received unanimous support from the senators.

“After considering the suitability, competence, experience, and integrity of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW, during the approval process and taking into account the committee’s findings and observations,” Cheptumo said, “and in line with the Constitution, the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7F), the National Police Service Act, (Cap. 84), the National Assembly Standing Orders, and the Senate Standing Orders, the committee recommends that Parliament approves the nomination of Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW, for appointment as Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

In support of the motion, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni called on Kanja to address the issue of police officers concealing their faces during arrests, stating that it violates the law.

“Why should the police hide their faces while making arrests? Are they criminals? Anyone arresting me should be identifiable, and I should have the right to notify my lawyer. Kenyans should be arrested transparently, just like Senator Mandago was,” he said.