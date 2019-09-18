Senate censured for holding sessions in counties

The National Assembly has criticized the senate’s move to hold sessions in counties terming it as a waste of public resources.

Speaking while enacting the county allocation of revenue bill, the members accused the senators of colluding with the governors to fleece Kenyans, instead of playing their oversight role over counties.

The senators who have been holding their sittings this week in Kitui county hit out at the national assembly claiming they had altered the division of revenue bill 2019 which has been signed by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leader of majority Aden Duale accused the senators of conspiring with governors on how to loot the counties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The national assembly Members from across the political divide portrayed the senate as the enemy of devolution for failing to ensure prudent use of devolved resources.

They called for abolishment of the senate in the forthcoming constitutional review.

The governors were also on the spot for remitting low revenue to national government compared to the devolved funds.

In the enacted county allocation of revenue bill, Nairobi county gets the lion share at 15 billion shillings per year.