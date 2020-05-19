Senate changes meant to intimidate us, Jubilee MPs

A section of leaders allied to one faction of Jubilee Party now claims that the ouster of their colleagues in Senate leadership and the mooted censure of some MPs at the National Assembly by the ruling outfit is aimed at intimidating them over their stand with respect to its political trajectory.

The group led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, however, promised to stay put even as they warned that the onslaught will only embolden them.

The Kikuyu MP, Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua and their Dagoretti South counterpart John Kiarie termed the Senate leadership changes as an attempt to chastise persons holding a contrary opinion in the ruling outfit.

The group that has openly expressed its political support to Deputy President William Ruto is however adamant that the current onslaught will not yield much as it will not bend their resolve on the future of the country.

And as the ruling party extends an olive branch to other competing political interests in the country, the lawmakers insist that the current clamour for a post-election coalition is ill-informed.

He is instead calling on parliament to focus on its oversight role in the management of funds allocated for the fighting of Covid-19 pandemic.