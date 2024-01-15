Senate Committee rejects Thangwa’s proposal to extend public holidays

A Senate Committee has rejected a proposal by Muranga Senator Karungo Thangwa seeking extended public holidays.

The National Security, Defense and Foreign relations Committee chaired by Baringo lawmaker William Cheptumo argued that creating more public holidays would negatively affect the country’s struggling economy.

The Committee further claimed that a reduction in business working days as a result of extended public holidays might lead to reduced business output in various sectors and a lack of income for a majority of Kenyans who rely on daily wages.

Thangwa’s amendment suggested that where a public holiday falls on a Tuesday, the preceding day (Monday) also becomes a public holiday, and when a public holiday falls on a Thursday, the succeeding day (Friday) also becomes a public holiday.

The youthful lawmaker argued that extending public holidays would ensure that workers have enough time to enjoy their time off and take care of their mental and physical health.

“Public holidays seek to support economic growth, as they are often associated with travel and tourism, and extending public holidays may encourage Kenyans to take longer trips or visit destinations away from their homes,” Thangwa stated in his bill.