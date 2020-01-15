Senate convenes special sitting to discuss Waititu impeachment

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has convened special sitting of the Senate next Tuesday, January 21, to debate the recent impeachment of Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The Senate is set to take a day off its long recess to decide the fate of embattled Kiambu Governor.

In the special sitting, Senators will sift through pieces of evidence adduced by the Kiambu County Assembly as grounds to impeach Waititu.

On 19th December 2019, 63 members of the Kiambu County Assembly voted to remove Waititu from office.

The Ward Representatives accused the Governor of gross misconduct, corruption and abuse of office.

The motion sponsored by Ndenderu Ward MCA Solomon Kinuthia and seconded by Cyrus Omondi of Kahawa Wendani cited gross violation of the constitution, county government Act, public finance management Act and public procurement and disposal Act.

Waititu who is currently barred from office has since dismissed the impeachment terming it baseless and non-procedural.

This will be the second time in less than six months that the Senate is called upon to discuss the impeachment of a governor.

A total of five governors have so far survived impeachment by County Assembly, namely Martin Wambora of Embu, Kericho’s Paul Chepkwony, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, the late Nderitu Gachagua of Nyeri and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta County.

The impeachments of Samboja and Gachagua were overturned by the Senate while those of Martin Wambora, Paul Chepkwony and Mwangi Wa Iria were thrown out by the court.