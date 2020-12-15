Senate convenes special sittings as Sonko’s ‘defining moment’ beckons

Beleaguered Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s hold on Nairobi’s gubernatorial post will become clear in the next 48 hours when senators would have made a decision on a motion to remove him from office.

Through a gazette notice, Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the House will convene for special sittings on Wednesday and Thursday to consider his ouster by the county assembly.

It is unclear, however, what might have prompted the decision to move the dates forward given that the speaker had announced Thursday 17th and Friday 18th as the dates which the impeachment motion was to come up when he ruled on the matter last week.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 30 of the Senate Standing Orders, on request of Senate Majority Leader with the support of the requisite number of senators, I have appointed Wednesday 16th December and Thursday 17th December 2020 as the days for special sittings of the senate to investigate the proposed removal from office of the Hon Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Governor of Nairobi City County” The gazette notice read

According to Lusaka, the sittings shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main parliament buildings starting 9.00 am on both occasions.

Sonko will appear in the plenary after lawmakers decided against establishing a committee comprising 11 members only to hear the impeachment motion against the besieged Governor. In a surprising turn of events, the Senate abandoned the route of the committee after Majority leader Samuel Poghisio withdrew a motion seeking its establishment in the last minute.

Speaker Lusaka has already furnished the house with all the accusations raised against the governor that led to a decision by 88 of the 122 members of the Nairobi county assembly who voted to send the governor home.

“The governor has abused his office by violating Article 175 of the constitution, as read together with Section two about the leadership and integrity Act of 2012 on the conduct of state officers. The governor has consistently intimated, harassed, and molested officers of the county executive including blackmailing his county executive committee.” The speaker said as he read the charges facing Sonko to the Senators.