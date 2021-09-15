Senate demands disciplinary action against four media houses

by Muraya Kamunde
SourceBen Chumba
Tags

Senators are now demanding disciplinary action against four media outlets which allegedly published manipulated video recordings of Senate proceedings contrary to provisions of the standing orders.

In the controversial video which went viral on Tuesday evening, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata attended part of the sitting virtually but is portrayed to have allegedly logged in from a pub, a claim he denies.

The original video of Tuesday’s Senate proceedings which Senators say was manipulated to discrediMurang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

During Wednesday’s sitting, Kang’ata dismissed the allegations and demanded that editors of four media outlets be summoned before the powers and privileges committee of the Senate.

Senators further want the media organizations barred from covering Parliament proceedings for flouting the standing orders.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka will rule on the matter next week.

  

Latest posts

Mololine founder Kibera Muchai passes on in Nakuru

Beth Nyaga

Over 80,000 people in Tana River County in dire need of food assistance

Beth Nyaga

Kilifi County commissions projects to ease access to water in Magarini

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More