Senate falls short of majority needed to convict Trump

A majority of senators – 57 to 43, including seven Republicans – voted to convict Mr Trump, 10 votes short of the 67 required for conviction.
After his acquittal, Mr Trump released a statement denouncing the trial as “the greatest witch hunt in history”.
This was Mr Trump’s second impeachment.
If he had been convicted, the Senate could have voted to bar him from running for office ever again.
After the vote, the senior Republican in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell said Mr Trump had been “responsible” for the assault on the Capitol and called it a “disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty”.
However, Mr McConnell warned Mr Trump could still be held liable in court.
“He didn’t get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country, we have civil litigation and former presidents are not immune from being [held] accountable by either one,” he said.
President Joe Biden said: “While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute.
“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”
The seven Republicans who voted to convict were Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, Bill Cassidy, Richard Burr, Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey.
Explaining her decision, Mrs Collins said by “subordinating the interests of the country to his own selfish interests [Trump] bears significant responsibility for the invasion of the Capitol.
“The abuse of power and betrayal of his oath by President Trump meet the constitutional standard of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’ and for those reasons I voted to convict Donald J. Trump.”
What happened on Saturday?
In their closing statements, the Democratic House of Representatives lawmakers appointed to shepherd the process through the Senate warned that it would be dangerous to acquit Mr Trump.
“The stakes could not be higher because the cold, hard truth is that what happened on 6 January can happen again,” Representative Joe Neguse said.
“History has found us. I ask that you not look the other way,” Representative Madeleine Dean said.
However, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Michael van der Veen, called the proceedings a “show trial” and said the Democrats were “obsessed” with impeaching Mr Trump.
“This impeachment has been a complete charade from beginning to end,” he said. “The entire spectacle has been nothing but the unhinged pursuit of a long-standing political vendetta against Mr Trump by the opposition party.”
Mr Trump himself said no president had “ever gone through anything like it” and that “the movement to Make America Great Again” had “only just begun”.