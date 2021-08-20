Senate warns Governor Joho over snubbing summons

by Christine Muchira
SourceKNA
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has  been warned of severe consequences should he continue to snub summons of the Senate committee on Roads and Transportation over the 6 billion shillings Buxton affordable housing project.

Subsequently, the Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi chaired committee Thursday gave Joho 14 days to appear and respond to all grievances raised by the evicted tenants of the Buxton estate.

The committee were enraged with Joho’s continuous snubbing of its summons including one issued last month, where he had been scheduled to appear and clear the air on issues raised by the residents.

In its Thursday’s directive, the committee warned Joho against forcing it to fine him 500,000 shillings and order for his arrest and prosecution in accordance with the constitution and the parliamentary rules.

  

