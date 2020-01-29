Senate impeaches governor Waititu

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Wednesday night impeached by Senate following a majority vote by members.

The Senate impeached the governor for graft, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The legislators kicked the governor out of office when they took a vote on the three charges which they upheld.

In the first charge, 27 Senators voted for his removal against 10 who objected, while 28 senators voted to impeach him in the second charge.

In the third charge of abuse of office and gross misconduct, 28 senators supported his removal while 11 voted against him sealing his fate.

“The Governor accordingly ceases to hold office,” declared Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Earlier, Waititu, had protested his impeachment saying the charges against him were politically motivated.

The governor through his lawyers further argued that the process to impeach him was not procedural citing a lack of quorum during his impeachment by Members of Kiambu County Assembly.

There was heated debate when a section of the Senators came to his defense claiming that Waititu had not been accorded a fair hearing.

The governor was impeached by MCAs on 19th December over alleged gross misconduct and corruption. He was ousted after 63 Members of the County Assembly voted in favour of his removal.

28 failed to turn up for the session and one voted against the impeachment motion.

Last year, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and their daughter, Monica Njeri were charged with the illegal procurement of Sh588 million tender.