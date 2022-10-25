Senate investigates KNH over baby Travis Maina’s death

The Committee on Health has initiated investigations following the passing of a two year old boy, Travis Maina, from Kiambu County.

Addressing the press Tuesday, the Committee led by its Chair, Uasin Gishu Senator Mandago, said it had put in place steps that will help to establish lapses that might have caused the death of the minor.

The Committee during the meeting resolved to further inquire on the matter by inviting several witnesses, among them, the parents of the deceased, Thika Level 5 Hospital, KNH to establish circumstances that might have led to the tragedy.

Senator Mandago said the Committee will in its findings endeavour to look at policy issues, especially in the health facilities that handled the deceased`s case and establish if there was negligence that led to the passing of the minor.

Miana’s photos went viral for having a fork jembe (digging hoe) lodged in his head died on the evening of October 11, 2022, after allegedly having to wait for too long before receiving emergency treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital. According to the two-year-old boy’s mother, the toddler died on the surgeon’s table. He had been rushed to KNH after initially being rushed to Thika Level V Hospital. She had decried delays from KNH staff at the Casualty Wing, saying they were told the medics were attending to a different emergency.