Senate invites applications for vacant Deputy Speaker’s seat

The Senate will elect a new Deputy Speaker on Tuesday 2nd June during the afternoon session following the removal of Senator Kindiki Kithure from the position.

A gazette notice has been released for publication to notify and invite interested Senators to submit their nomination papers for election to the Office of the Deputy Speaker.

The election will be by secret ballot with the winner expected to garner support from not less than two-thirds of all the Senators.

In a communication to the House, the Speaker said he has gazette the resolution of the Senate to remove Kindiki from the Deputy Speakers position.

“I have, this morning (Tuesday), released for publication, a gazette notice on the resolution of the Senate to remove Sen. (Prof.) Kithure Kindiki, MP from the Office of the Deputy Speaker.” He said.

The Standing orders provide that when there is a vacancy in the office of the Deputy Speaker, the Senate shall as soon as practicable elect a Senator to that office.

Interested persons are now expected to submit their nomination papers for election at least forty-eight hours before the election.

The nomination papers of a candidate shall be accompanied by the names and signatures of two Senators who support the candidate and a declaration by them that the candidate is willing to serve as Deputy Speaker.

Kindiki was removed from office on Friday 22nd as the Jubilee party made good its threat to discipline errant party members a majority of who are seen as allies of the Deputy President.