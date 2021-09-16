Senate summons top officials at Kenya Power

The Energy committee of the National Assembly Thursday called off a meeting with the Kenya Power board after the utility firm’s chair Vivienne Yeda showed up alone.

Agitated legislators demanded that all members of the board of directors appear to field questions on illegal tender awards and alleged interference with the management of the utility firm.

The Energy committee had Thursday summoned the Kenya power board over illegal awarding of tender contracts and alleged interference with the management of the utility firm.

The meeting however could not kick off due to lack of quorum.

Kenya Power board Chair Vivienne Yeda who appeared before the Energy committee alone was sent back with the committee demanding a fully constituted board.

Some members of parliament want the board dissolved.

The meeting will be reconvened on another date when all members of the board will be present. Kenya Power board has 10 members led by National treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.