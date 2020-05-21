Senate is asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request for money from the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to evacuate Kenyans still stranded abroad.

Senate Ad Hoc Committee on coronavirus said the ministry should make evacuation of students and broke Kenyans living abroad a priority.

The committee chaired by the Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja in its report wants the ministry to mobilize resources to purchase tickets to Kenyans across the globe who are unable to finance their journey back home.

The committee has asked Foreign Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo to fast-track their passage noting that no Kenyan in overseas should be abandoned.

The ministry on record stating that evacuating Kenyans stranded abroad would be costly with the government opting to ask Kenyans willing to come back home to meet their travel costs.

Sakaja wants the ministry to submit a detailed report by June 19 indicating the criteria used to identify the Kenyans in the diaspora eligible for support and measures taken by the Ministry to mobilize resources to facilitate them.

