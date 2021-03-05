Senate, National Assembly call for BBI public participation

Written By: Claire Wanja

The Clerks of both the National Assembly and Senate are calling for Public Participation and Submission of Memoranda on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, which is currently before a joint committee of both houses for consideration.

On Thursday, the bill, sponsored by Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio was tabled in both chambers after the endorsement by 43 County Assemblies surpassing the requisite 24.

In the National Assembly, the document was committed to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs chaired by Kangema legislator Clement Kigano while in the Senate it will be handled by the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights under the leadership of Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

Both committees will work together and conduct joint public hearings as parliament fast tracks consideration of the proposed law in accordance with provisions of Article 257 of the Constitution, which provides for the expeditious introduction of legislation driven under a popular initiative.

Of the 47 counties, only three counties of Baringo, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet rejected the BBI Bill while Uasin Gishu County Assembly is yet to vote.

The Constitution provides that Parliament shall consider the Bill within three months.

Kenyans are expected to vote on the proposals in a national referendum by June.

