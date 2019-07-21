Senate, National Assembly in talks over revenue allocation impasse

Behind the scenes efforts to unlock the revenue allocation stalemate are underway as the national assembly and the senate rush to strike a deal in a row that has threatened to stifle operations at the devolved units.

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka says members of the two houses are in talks even as the council of governors awaits direction from the Supreme Court

Just a day after Deputy President William Ruto assured the country that the ongoing stalemate between the two houses of parliament on revenue division to counties will be resolved soon, senate speaker Lusaka says talks are underway to unlock the impasse.

Lusaka said that senate will always seek the interpretation of the law whenever there is a conflict between the two houses.

This comes as members of the two houses faulted each other for the ongoing stalemate.

The Council of Governors had last Monday moved to the Supreme Court to seek judicial intervention and interpretation of the law into Division of Revenue Bill 2019 with the Supreme Court ordering interested parties in the petition filed by the council of governors to file submissions by Monday the 22nd of July.

The National Assembly has proposed that counties get 316 billion shillings while the Senate wants 327 billion shillings set aside for the devolved units, with each of the parties refusing to reach an agreement.

