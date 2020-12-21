Senate passes Tea Bill without amendments

The Tea Bill is closer to becoming law after the Senate passed it without making any amendments.

The senate affirmed the national assembly’s resolve to establish a Tea board that will oversee activities in the sector despite the council of governors’ opposition.

The Council of Governors had hoped senate would amend the Tea bill and remove the clause establishing the Tea board that if signed into law will manage the tea sector in the country.

However, the Senate passed the tea bill devoid of any amendments saying the tea board would be instrumental in reviving the sector.

The Tea board among other things, the senators said would go along way in eradicating cartels through monitoring and licensing agents and companies involving in buying and selling of the green leave.

The bill proposes that only tea factories with 100 acres under tea bushes will be given licenses to operate while farmers will be paid 50 percent of their tea sales 14 days after the date of auction.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have hailed the bill saying it will free small scale tea farmers from constant exploitation.

During the debate a section of senators proposed creation of similar boards to oversee activities in high potential crops such as coffee, coconut and cotton to maximize on their potential.