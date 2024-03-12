Senate question demographic composition of employees in state corporations

The Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal opportunity and Regional Integration has raised concern over the demographic composition of employees in state corporations and institutions.

While appraising the committee led by Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute on employment statistics in relation to community disparity, National Social Security Fund Boss David Koros was put to task to explain how 199 Kalenjin, 191 Kamba, 146 Luo, 136 Luhya and 135 Kikuyus form a large number of ethnic representations in the institution as of 29th December 2022.

The Committee further expressed concern that the four major tribes in the country are taking up most slots in employment in state agencies at the expense of the small tribes.