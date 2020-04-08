Senate recommends tax relief for medics, landlords

Senate’s adhoc committee on Coronavirus is recommending taxation reprieve for health workers and landlords to allow the later lower the cost of house rents.

Committee chairperson Johnson Sakaja says the committee is scheduled to hold a meeting with the national co-ordination committee on COVID-19 next week to deliberate on intervention measures including distribution of food to the urban poor.

Since its inception 8 days ago, the team has held eight meetings to oversight the responsiveness of the executive to the pandemic.

So far, the committee chaired by Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja giving thumbs up to interventions introduced by the government and change of lifestyle by Kenyans.

The senators are recommending a reprieve on taxation of health workers and waiver of payments of rental taxes levied on landlords as well as reduction on levies charged on tenants.

The committee further wants parliament and county assemblies to provide online facilities to members to ensure continuity of legislative calendar.

While, dismissing media reports that 17 MPs could have contracted the coronavirus disease, Sakaja cautioned media and social media users against spreading fake news.