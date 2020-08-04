Senate reconvenes to debate revenue allocation formula

Debate on the 3rd basis revenue allocation formula will continue this afternoon amid division on whether to adopt the new formula or retain status quo.

The Senate was forced to adjourn last week due to the dusk to dawn curfew while debating an amendment by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The House had already voted to reject an amendment by Senate Minority Whip Irungu Kang’ata to delay the commencement of the proposed new formula.

Sakaja wants to retain the current revenue allocation formula for Counties saying they are all in agreement that Counties shouldn’t lose money.

He said the narrative that some Counties in this Country are getting money that they don’t deserve shouldn’t not be entertained saying as Senator for Nairobi, the County would rather lose the extra Ksh 100m it would get if they adopted the report of the Finance Committee, than see other Counties lose cash.

The House remains critically divided on the matter with Kang’ata saying Jubilee party will take disciplinary action against Senators who don’t support the Party’s position on the matter.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation has insisted on its proposed formula saying it will be practically impossible to cushion the losing counties in the current financial regime.

According to the Commission’s Chairperson Jane Kiringai, the existing gaps can only be closed through an increase in the equitable share allocation to counties going forward.

Kiringai says the new data arising from the 2019 population census has amplified the magnitude of the difference in allocations among counties.