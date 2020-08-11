Senate reconvenes to debate revenue sharing formula

The Senate will Tuesday afternoon make an attempt to come up with an acceptable revenue sharing formula for the Ksh 316.5b allocated to Counties.

This will be the 8th such sitting by Senators who have differed openly over the best approach.

The house adjourned last week to give Senators time to deliberate on the matter, which has left the house extremely divided.

In one of the many sittings, the House rejected an amendment by Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata to adopt the new formula recommended by the Commission on Revenue Allocation but delay its commencement date.

At the time of the adjournment, the Senate was debating an amendment by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to maintain status quo.

The new formula will see some Counties lose money while others will gain something Sakaja says is unfair and shouldn’t be adopted.

Reports indicate that the House is still divided on which formula to adopt even though the Constitution is clear that in case of such a disagreement the existing formula should take effect.

Kang’ata has not shied away from warning Senators aligned to Jubilee that they will face disciplinary action if they don’t support the party’s position.