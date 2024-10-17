Senate rejects Gachagua’s plea to adjourn, proceeds with impeachment trial

The Deputy President's legal team walked out in protest after the Senate rejected a motion to adjourn to Saturday.

The Senate has resolved to continue with the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua despite his lawyer’s request for an adjournment to allow him time to recover and appear in person.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite had urged the Senate to postpone the proceedings until Tuesday, citing Gachagua’s health condition and the need for the Deputy President to be physically present his defense.

Gachagua is currently undergoing treatment at Karen Hospital, where he is reported to be suffering from intense chest pains.

The Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi ruled that the adjournment request must be decided by the Senate and not unilaterally by the Speaker calling upon the Majority Leader to move a motion to adjourn to Saturday, October 19.

Lawyers representing the National Assembly opposed the adjournment, insisting that the trial should proceed in accordance with Senate rules, even in the absence of the Deputy President.

They argued that Gachagua had the option of being represented or submitting documents, as permitted by Senate standing orders.

The motion to adjourn was, however, defeated after a majority of senators declined to support it.

Speaker Kingi emphasised the Senate’s obligation to adhere to constitutional timelines, pointing out that the impeachment process must be concluded within 10 days.

“The Senate has a greater duty to comply with the Constitution and stick to the strict timeline of 10 days,” Kingi stated.

“We shall be perpetuating an illegality if we were to sit in parliament without instructions from our client, said lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.