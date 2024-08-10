Senate Scorecard: Cherargei, Asige, Kajwang with most Bills passed

A study released by a research company, Timely Kenya, has captured the performances of Senators since they assumed office two years ago.

In the analysis, based on what is captured in the Senate Hansard, Senators Samson Cherargey of Nandi County, Crystal Asige (Nominated), Moses Kajwang from Homabay, Tana River’s Danson Mungatana and Hamida Kibwana (Nominated) are top-ranked Senators with many bills passed.

Some of these notable bills are; The Employment Bill by Cherargey, The Startup Senate Bill by Senator Crystal Asige, and The County Boundaries Bill by Kajwang.

Other top bills include; The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill by Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the Senator for Vihiga County, and the Agriculture and Livestock Extension Bill sponsored by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda

The firm further lists Busia County Senator Okiya Omtata, Cherargey, Hamida, Lenku Seki of Kajiado County, and Maureen Mutinda (Nominated) as Senators with the most motions in the House so far.

In the meantime, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads lawmakers highly ranked based on public presence in a list that includes Okiya Omtata (Busia) Richard Onyoka (Kisii) Ledama Olekina (Narok), and Aaron Cheruyoit (Kericho)

However, Cheruiyot leads his colleagues as the most active Senator in the Plenary. Others in this category include; Cherargey (Nandi), Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga), Enock Wambua (Kitui), and Mohamed Chute (Marsabit)

The firm also listed the Best 5 Performing Senate Committees. They include Godfrey Osotsi who is the Chairperson County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, Moses Kajwang (Chairperson County Public Accounts Committee) Mohamed Chute (Chairperson of National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration), Chairperson of Finance and Budget Ali Roba, as well as Karungo wa Thang’wa, the Chairperson Roads and Transportation.