Senate set to hold ‘Senate Mashinani’ sittings in Turkana

Senators will this week hold their sittings in Turkana County, the first time the sessions have been held outside Nairobi since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Senators will on Tuesday deliberate on a motion by Senate Majority Leader conveying a resolution by the Senate Business Committee that settled on Turkana County as the host County.

According to the Senate Business Committee, the sittings are meant to provide interlinkage between the National and County levels of government and enhance the interaction between the Senate and county governments as a means of bringing the Senate closer to the counties and the general public.

Earlier sittings were held in Uasin Gishu and Kitui Counties in September, 2018 and in September, 2019, respectively.

The Senate Mashinani was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Senate Business Committee`s decision follows the subsequent resolution by the Senate made on 8th March, 2023, to hold plenary and committee sittings in the counties for a one-week period within the month of September in every Session of the 4th Senate, except during an election year.

The objectives of the sittings include the need to promote the role and work of the Senate and enhance public awareness regarding the Business of the Senate and Parliament in general, to highlight existing and new opportunities for engagement in the legislative process besides developing and strengthening partnerships at the county level of government.

In April 2023, the office of the Clerk of the Senate carried out a reconnaissance in Marsabit, Mandera, Isiolo, Turkana, Kisii, Busia, Laikipia, Nyamira and Taita Taveta Counties then submitted reports for each County to the Senate House Committee for consideration.