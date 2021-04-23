Senate summons Nyong’o over utilization of COVID-19 funds

The Senate has summoned Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor General on utilization of COVID-19 funds.

This after Nyong’o failed to appear before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday 20th April over the same.

“The Standing Committee on Health summons you to appear before the Committee virtually through the zoom online meeting platform on Friday 30th April at 9am. A secure link will be shared with your office ahead of the sitting,” A statement by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye reads.

The Committee has also urged the Governor to submit all documents he will rely on via email before Wednesday 28th April.

Nyegenye has warned Nyong’o that failure to attend the meeting or submit the relevant documents will lead to sanctions. “The Committee may impose upon you a fine not exceeding Ksh 500,000 or may order for your arrest pursuant to the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act.”

Nyong’o may also be found guilty of an offence in line with the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act for which he shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh 200,000 or an imprisonment of term not exceeding 6 months or both.