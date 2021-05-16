Senate to decide Wajir Governor’s fate on Monday afternoon

The Senate will on Monday, May 17 hold a special sitting to decide the fate of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamoud.

In a Gazette notice Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the only business to be transacted during the afternoon sitting will be the consideration of a report of the Special Committee on the proposed removal of Mohamoud from the Office of the Governor.

In what has been an anxious wait, the Governor will know his fate on Monday at 2.30 p.m when the House reconvenes to discuss the report of the 11-member Senate Committee that probed his removal by way of impeachment.

The Committee led by Senator Okong’o Omogeni concluded its two-day hearing sessions on Thursday last week after gathering evidence from the County Assembly and the Governor’s defense teams.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on account of abuse of office, financial impropriety, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution.

In his submission the Governor urged the committee to give a credible verdict for the benefit of the Wajir residents.

He was impeached on April 27 in a vote supported by 37 MCAs against 10.