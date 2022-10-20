Senate to probe death of two-year old boy at KNH

Senate is set to investigate the death of a two year old boy who was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital with a fork jembe lodged in his head.

This follows a statement sought by Ssenator Hamida Ali seeking to establish whether the boy died out of negligence by medics.

The Nominated Senator Hamida Ali sought a statement from the Senate health committee asking senators to investigate working conditions at the biggest referral hospital in the country.

Supporting the statement Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo and nominated Senator Maureen Mutinda called for a comprehensive review on how public health facilities were offering services.

In a detailed statement explaining the events that unfolded from the time the boy was admitted to the hospital to the time he was pounced dead, KNH said they did all they could to save the boy.

The Senate Health Committee is expected to report to the house in two weeks.