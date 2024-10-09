Senate travel ban in effect as Kingi prioritizes upcoming business

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has announced a suspension of travel for Senators and Senate staff outside the country until Saturday, October 19, 2024.

In a statement, Kingi emphasized the importance of the upcoming business in the House, urging all members to remain within the country during this critical period.

Effective Tuesday, October 8, Kingi directed all House Committees to halt activities outside Nairobi. He explained that this measure is designed to ensure that Senators can fully prioritize their participation in essential proceedings without any distractions or disruptions.

During a special Senate session on Wednesday, Kingi outlined the significant matters that the Senate will address, including an investigation into 11 charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This hearing is scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2024.

Should at least two-thirds of the Senate vote to uphold the impeachment motion, Gachagua will be dismissed from office.

Additionally, the Senate is set to engage in another impeachment motion against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, with hearings slated for October 14 and 15, 2024. Kingi confirmed that the Senate will proceed with this motion despite an existing court order blocking the hearing of the matter.

The Speaker’s directives aim to reinforce the Senate’s commitment to handling these critical issues effectively, ensuring that all Senators are available to contribute to the discussions and decisions that lie ahead.