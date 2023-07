The Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) CEO Marjan Marjan has confirmed that all bills related to the Bungoma Senatorial by-election had been cleared in June 2023.

This was revealed Wednesday when the Commission appeared before the Senate’s Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee (JLAHRC) to respond to questions.

The CEO urged the Committee to support the Commission to receive timely and sufficient funding to avoid accruing pending bills.