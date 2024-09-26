Senator calls on leaders to utilize little available resources

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi has urged elected leaders to work in unity in order to utilize the little resources availed by the government for the benefit of common Mwananchi.

Mundigi said Embu leaders have agreed to work together adding that they have resolved to focus on issues that will bring development to the electorate.

Mundigi further urged the residents to remain United and accommodate one another irrespective of their political views.

He was speaking during the burial of Monica Mbuya Nyaga who was laid to rest at his family home in Kamwimbi village, Mbeti South, Mbeere South constituency in Embu County.

The late Mbuya was the mother of Sister Lucy Muthoni of Salessians of Donbosco Sisters in Temeke, Morogoro,Tanzania.

The mass was led by the Catholic Diocese of Embu Vicar General Very Reverend Eliud Wanyoike who urged residents to extend love and preach unity.