Senator Cherargei, MPs Barasa, Kogo and Koech to be arraigned in court

Written By: Beth Nyaga

Senator Cherargei, MPs Barasa, Kogo and Koech to be arraigned in court
Photo by Okiria Josephat

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Nelson Koech, Wilson Kogo and Didmas Barasa are yet to be arraigned at a Bungoma court.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Bungoma County Criminal Investigations Officer Joseph Ndolo said the four will be charged with preparing to commit a felony.

Also Read  Referendum: Ruto rules out possibility of leading no campaigns

The four parliamentarians were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly intimidating voters during the ongoing by-election in Kabuchai Constituency in Bungoma County.

Also Read  What you need to know about AstraZeneca Vaccine
Senator Cherargei, MPs Barasa, Kogo and Koech to be arraigned in court
Photo by Okiria Josephat

The leaders were whisked away to Bungoma Police Station for interrogation shortly after escorting the UDA party candidate Evans Kakai to cast his vote.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

They have since denied accusations that they were carrying weapons in their vehicle to cause chaos and disrupt voting.

Also Read  IEBC sets date for upcoming by-elections

More to follow….

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR