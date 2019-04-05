Senator Kajwang accuse County Govt of massive corruption

Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang has faulted the County Government of Homabay for what he terms as massive corruption and incompetence particularly within the health sector.

Speaking at Oreror High school during an education forum Kajwang accused Governor Cyprian Awiti for the misappropriation of funds at the County referral Hospital’s blood bank and oxygen units where he alleges that millions of shillings have been lost.

The accusations come at a time when the Government has expressed its zero tolerance to corruption even as a majority of Kenyans feel that the war on graft is not bearing fruits.

Kajwang say the Governor Cyprian Awiti has failed to fight corruption in the County accusing him of incompetence and abuse of office.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kajwang, who is also the Chairperson of the Public accounts committee in the Senate said that a recent audit report has revealed massive corruption within the County’s health management system.

He said the County referral Hospital’s blood bank and oxygen units are defunct despite the County government pumping millions of shillings into the same.

The Senator further stated that Homa-bay and Migori counties are among the worst performing Counties and are on the Anti-corruption radar.

He said they are working on legislation that will see corrupt Governors bared from accessing offices saying that’s the only way to restore sanity in the Counties.