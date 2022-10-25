Senator Kajwang elected County Public Accounts Committee chair

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang has been elected back as the Chair of the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) during the election held Tuesday.

The Senator was elected to lead the Committee whose mandate is to exercise oversight of National Revenue allocated to County Governments in accordance with Article 96 (3) of the Constitution.

Senator Kajwang was elected unopposed and he will be Deputised by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

Speaking after the election, Kajawang’ expressed optimism about a good working relationship with governors.

“I have sat on this chair before and I am looking forward to a very good relationship. I want to commit that we will continue on the same trajectory, it should not be business as usual, we have no intention of making governors love us, it should not be about the governors but about the people,” he said.

The senator has for two terms previously been at the helm of the committee, then referred to as Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

On his part, Cherargei thanked his colleagues for electing him.

“I want to assure everybody including governors that we shall do our work without fear or favour,” he said.

Cherargei sat in the previous panel initially referred to as the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee, but it was split in the amendments that were approved by the last senate.

The two will serve on the committee alongside John Methu (Nyandarua), Mariam Omar (Nominated), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Richard Onyonka (Kisii), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) and Omtatah Okoiti (Busia).

Meanwhile, Godfrey Osotsi was also elected unanimously as the chair of the Senate County Investments and Special Funds Committee, and Tom Ojienda was elected his vice.

The County Public Accounts and Investments Committee has split into County Public Accounts and County Public Investments and Special Funds Committees in the amendments approved by the last Senate.