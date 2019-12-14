Senator Kajwang supports law on conflict of interest

Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang has supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tough call to have Public Officers desist from private practice while in public office due to conflict of interest.

Kajwang who is also the Senate Public Accounts Committee Chair said it is not right for persons who have the power to amend the law to represent others as lawyers or even to chair committees of sectors that their private business operates in.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jamhuri Day warning to public officers engaging in private practice while in office remains a subject of debate among the political class.

Senate Public Accounts Committee Chair Moses Kajwang wading into the debate, says elected leaders should maintain their oversight role on the counties and not take sides when legal matters concerning counties are been discussed.

He argues the debate that other senators have remained in active practice, did not make the circumstances right adding that two wrongs don’t make it right.

Sentiments supported by Nyatike MP Tom Odege who insisted such actions will only contribute to watering down the role of the senate and further entrench graft.