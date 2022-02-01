Senator Kavindu faults County Gov’t over shortage of medical supplies

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu has faulted the County Government over the shortage of medical supplies in health facilities across the county.

Kavindu said it was unfortunate that patients were forced to buy hand gloves, syringes, medicines among other medical essentials for them to be treated.

Speaking at Masii during a leaders’ meeting, the senator accused the county executive of running down health despite the sector receiving the lion’s share of the fiscal budget.

“The sector receives Ksh 4 billion besides grants. What happens to that money?” she posed.

Kavindu also decried delayed pay among health workers, especially Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) whom she claimed are not paid despite an approved budget for them.

“A budget of Ksh 84 million for CHVs was passed and approved by the County Assembly but the workers have not been paid,” added the senator.

She also expressed concern about the high number of stalled projects and outstanding bills owed to the county government.

“The county has bills amounting to Ksh 2.8 billion while we get a yearly budget of almost Ksh 12.3 billion,” said Kavindu.

The senator said runaway corruption and unnecessary expenditure for both the county assembly and executive was to blame for the financial crisis in the county.

“The recurrent expenditure for the two arms stands at Ksh 2.1 billion. Money that has not benefited the common man,” she noted.

She called on residents to vote for a governor who will be committed to spurring development in the forthcoming general election.

“Residents need to be careful on who they will elect as a governor. The county needs a person who is pro-development and committed to bringing real change to the people of Machakos,” added Kavindu.

She appealed to residents to rally behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and vote for him as the president in the August poll.

“We are urging the Kamba community to vote for Kalonzo so that he can have bargaining power in the next government. We can’t afford to be in the opposition for another five years,” said the senator.

Kavindu dismissed the three Ukambani governors drumming support for ODM leader Raila Odinga as people only interested in serving their own interests.

“Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua are serving the last term and are looking to be appointed in government jobs while Charity Ngilu’s re-election in Kitui is also not guaranteed. Their political moves are self-seeking,” she concluded.