Senator Kindiki announces break from active politics

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure on Monday announced that he will take a break from active politics.

Kindiki who lost to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to become Kenya Kwanza’s presidential flag bearer running mate said that he would fully support the UDA outfit to ensure victory for Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

“I have taken the decision to take a break from elective politics starting 10th August 2022. I will use the break to re-organise myself as I continue to fully support my party UDA and Kenya Kwanza administration to deliver to Kenyans upon assuming office,” said Kindiki.

However, the two-time Tharaka Nithi Senator said he was extremely satisfied with the process that led to the naming of Gachagua as the running mate.

“I am extremely satisfied with the process that our party followed in identifying the running mate,” he said.

“The sum total of all the considerations pointed at Rigathi Gachagua as the most suitable candidate for our party and coalition,” he said.

Kindiki also noted that he will not be seeking for any appointive position whatsoever but will; however, remain available should an opportunity arise to seek leadership positions at the national level in the future.

He said that his decision to quit active politics was arrived after at by consensus between himself and the party.

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday picked his close ally Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, a decision that was arrived at after a day of tense negotiations and which has caused a major rift within the coalition and among supporters.