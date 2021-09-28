Senator Moi calls for home support in his 2022 Presidency

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called on residents from his home county to fully back his ambitions of becoming the country’s 5th President.

Speaking during a homecoming ceremony and official launch of his presidential bid at his rural home in Sacho, Moi who spoke heavily in his native Tugen dialect said that he has all what it takes to ascend to the country’s top seat.

The Kanu party chairman in a ceremony attended by thousands of residents urged them to journey with him and not to abandon him during the crucial time he is also seeking support countrywide.

“Our unity as residents of Baringo is very important especially now that we are approaching the 2022 general elections,” he said when he addressed the mammoth crowd.

Senator Moi who had earlier attended a prayer service at African Inland Church Tandui stated that he is optimistic that delegates will grant him the opportunity to fly the Kanu presidential flag come September 30th when the national delegates conference (NDC) shall be held.

County women representative Gladwell Cheruiyot lauded Moi for officially launching his presidential campaigns at home saying he has done a noble thing to seek blessings from residents before touring other parts of the country to lobby support.

Cheruiyot said the journey to the Statehouse has just begun and it will be too late for a few individuals from the county who might want to distract him from securing a presidential ticket.

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio stated that Moi is a very trustable and reliable leader who has the interest of the people at heart.

Poghisio noted that the people of Baringo should give their own leader enough support so that he can steer the party to greater heights.

The Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat in his remarks said that Kanu party is capable of delivering the much needed victory in the 2022 general elections.

Salat revealed that the party will soon be rolling out a master plan to reach out to every Kenyan in order for them to know what the independence party has installed for them when it secures the country’s leadership.

“Prepare for Kanu to come to your area and we will be there with you to explain our aspirations because it is a new dawn,” he said.