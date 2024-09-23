Senator Mungatana files motion to censure Deputy President

He was, however, quick to clarify that his censure motion is not an impeachment of the Deputy President.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has issued a notice of motion to discuss the conduct of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his motion, Mungatana seeks to have the Senate censure the Deputy President, stating that his conduct has left much to be desired. As the principal assistant to the President, Mungatana emphasizes that the Deputy President’s office is a symbol of national unity, and its holder must, at all times, respect, uphold, and safeguard the Constitution; promote and enhance the unity of the nation; and respect the diversity of the people and communities of Kenya.

“Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, E.G.H. on several occasions since his assumption to the Office of Deputy President, has made utterances, among others, regarding employment opportunities to Kenyans in the public service; allocation of resources to the devolved units; and incitement of a section of Kenyans to disobey lawful directives by some county governments,” says Mungatana

He argues that the public statements attributed to the Deputy President have “marginalized sections of Kenyans and created, and continue to heighten, tension among different ethnic communities in Kenya.”

According to the legislator, the Deputy President’s remarks further portray his conduct as being in contravention of the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution; as “against the national values and principles of governance espoused in Article 10(2) of the Constitution;” and as undermining the high office of the Deputy President of the Republic.

He wants the Senate to reprimand Gachagua and express its displeasure and disappointment with his conduct.

He was, however, quick to clarify that his motion is not an impeachment motion against the DP.

“This is not impeachment. That is the National Assembly mandate. Our desire is to remind the man that he swore to serve even us as the DP and not only murima and he must stop the tangent he has to stop his discrimination,” he explained