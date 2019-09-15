Senator Mutula urges Jubilee Govt to complete stadium projects

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has urged the Jubilee Government to finalize completion works at the stalled Wote stadium in line with the Jubilee manifesto.

Mutula says the state of sports facilities remains deplorable across the Country saying it’s unfortunate that Jubilee has not kept its promise to build six stadiums once elected.

Makueni County was to be a beneficiary of the promise but Wote stadium is in a bad state and in need of rehabilitation.

Mutula who was speaking during the finals of MKJ cup at Kalawa, also urged the County Government to set aside resources to develop fields across the County to enable youth to train in different sporting exercises.

“County should check on the state of our fields so that we can nurture talents. I want also to ask the Jubilee Government to finalize the stalled Wote stadium,” Mutula said

He said the County is in a position of producing better sportsmen and women but all this is dependable on the state of our fields and support from the Government.

Mutula also proposed for the formation of Harambee stars II which will comprise of best players from every County as a way of harnessing great sporting talents especially in football.

“I would like to challenge Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to build best soccer teams from within Counties then we can use the best County teams as a source of players to the national team. In fact, we should have Harambee stars II composed of best County players,” he added

The Senator’s cup was organized to bring together youth, and as a way of sensitizing them against drug abuse.

Kasooni FC emerged victories after trouncing Thwake FC 5-4 in the men finals category.