Senator Njeru Ndwiga wants cancer declared a national disaster

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga is pushing to have cancer declared a national disaster.

Speaking in Embu during a cancer sensitization forum, Ndwiga said he will rally his colleagues in the senate to have senate push the lawmakers to have the menace that continues to ravage families addressed as a matter of urgency.

Senator Njeru Ndwiga challenged the national government to put in place mechanisms to address the challenge saying he will rally his colleagues to have the menace declared a national disaster.

According to the legislator, the Ministry of Finance has been allocating limited resources to the Health Ministry making it hard for it to deal with the health challenges

Nominated Senator Beth Mugo who is a cancer survivor called on Kenyans to embrace early screening to ensure possible illnesses are detected early.

On Saturday, a section of women leaders allied to the Embrace Kenya Movement are calling for the establishment of more psycho-social support groups for patients with chronic and terminal illnesses.

The leaders spoke during the launch of a book authored by a mother Gloria Toywa about her journey with her son who died due to cancer.

The Embrace Kenya movement members who graced the launch of the book in Nairobi say the country must look at the health crisis critically, especially the importance of palliative care to cancer patients.

The leaders also called for improved facilities in hospitals even as they urged Kenyans to embrace constant checkups for early detection.