Senator Omtatah calls for dignified maternal health care in Kenya

Having witnessed shocking cases of his close family members losing their loved ones to different forms of Obstetric Violence by health care providers, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has joined hands with Nguvu Collective’s Change Leaders to champion dignified maternal health care in Kenya.

Senator Omtatah received the ground-breaking report on Obstetric Violence created by Nguvu Change Leaders that has significant relevance to the ongoing debate in the Senate on the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Bill, 2023. This Bill is scheduled for a 3rd reading.

“The report on Obstetric Violence by Nguvu Collective brings to light the deeply troubling realities faced by women in our maternal health facilities and its recommendations could significantly strengthen the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Bill, 2023 under discussion. It is imperative that the mistreatment and abuse women face when seeking maternal health care are addressed comprehensively. These recommendations can serve as a foundation for further amendments to the Bill to ensure our women receive the highest standard of care, free from any form of violence or discrimination. This is the standard we must set in our legislation!”- Senator Omtatah commented, after meeting Nguvu Change Leaders.

The issue of Obstetric Violence presented in the report by the Nguvu Change Leaders resonated with Senator Omtatah as he recalled his brother losing a child due to negligence by nurses and his cousin’s child ending up with cerebral palsy all resulting from different forms of OBV.

The report, titled “Towards Ending OBV in Kenya: Unveiling the Invisible Wounds of Obstetric Violence Through the Voices of Kenyan Women,” was authored by Harriet Afandi, Deborah Monari, Josephine Mwende, and Ajra Mohamed. It is meant to break the silence around the different forms of abuse and mistreatment that women experience during obstetric care. This form of mistreatment is known as Obstetric Violence (OBV).

“In efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which outlines free, quality affordable healthcare services to all, and aim to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.1 which calls for a reduction in the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR), we must not forget that the right to health is enshrined in our Constitution. International human rights treaties such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) also uphold the right to dignified and respectful care. Making these protections a reality is long overdue and there is an opportunity to do that by incorporating the recommendations from our OBV Report within the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Bill.” – said Nguvu Change Leaders.

With the Bill scheduled for a third reading, the Nguvu Change Leaders have submitted a memorandum with proposed amendments and are urging reforms for stronger maternal health care that is built on the foundation of quality patient-centered care as an essential holistic approach; One that treats the women as active participants in their healthcare journey, addressing not only their physical needs but also their emotional, mental, spiritual, social, and financial well-being. Nguvu Collective believes that this comprehensive strategy will ensure that all aspects of a woman’s maternal health needs are considered in their care plan.