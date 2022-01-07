Senator Ongeri joins Kisii gubernatorial race

ByAraka Hadson-KBC Correspondent
Tags

Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri has declared his interest on the Kisii Governor seat in the next General Elections.

Ongeri said that he will unveil his ambition to transform the County if elected Governor.

Speaking during a meeting with ODM delegates from the county, the Senator pledged to harness resources availed under Devolution, Lake Basin Economic Bloc and development partners in wealth creation for the county.

He cited Darajambili market in Kisii town as one of the facilities to be upgraded to international standards for employment creation and economic development.

Ongeri claimed he had the capability and experience to work with national government to develop critical infrastructure like airports and youth innovation centres in the county.

He urged the residents to support ODM in the impending elections saying through ‘’Azimio la Umoja’’,   members of political parties will be accommodated to usher in   peace, unity and economic stability.

  

Latest posts

Four suspected poachers arraigned in court in Voi

Claire Wanja

Kanini Kega condemns chaos witnessed in parliament

Claire Wanja

ODM to disqualify violent aspirants ahead of preliminaries

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More