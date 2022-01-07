Senator Ongeri joins Kisii gubernatorial race

Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri has declared his interest on the Kisii Governor seat in the next General Elections.

Ongeri said that he will unveil his ambition to transform the County if elected Governor.

Speaking during a meeting with ODM delegates from the county, the Senator pledged to harness resources availed under Devolution, Lake Basin Economic Bloc and development partners in wealth creation for the county.

He cited Darajambili market in Kisii town as one of the facilities to be upgraded to international standards for employment creation and economic development.

Ongeri claimed he had the capability and experience to work with national government to develop critical infrastructure like airports and youth innovation centres in the county.

He urged the residents to support ODM in the impending elections saying through ‘’Azimio la Umoja’’, members of political parties will be accommodated to usher in peace, unity and economic stability.