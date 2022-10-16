Senator Orwoba reads mischief in SIM card registration process

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba now wants the Communications Authority to come clean on the precise rationale behind SIM card registration process which came to an end Saturday night.

The lawmaker is concerned that the process is shrouded in secrecy citing lack of information as regards the use of personal details being sought. She says the regulator has a responsibility to share the same with the public.

“Communication Authority and all stakeholders involved in the process of registration of sim cards MUST be transparent on what they are doing with the data they are collecting and where they are storing it,” she charged

With a lack of disclosure, Senator Orwoba says the process could amount to “data harvesting” which she claims is an “industry that is illegally creating Billionaires abroad.”

“A simple ID number gives the age and background/location of an individual. That alone is enough to trade with a third party in exchange of huge amount of fees,” she said

The Senator indicated that a section of Kenyans resorted to withhold information needed during the registration for the reason that there has been ‘no transparency’ as far as the handling and storage of the collected data is concerned.

“Until this is made clear… switching off sim cards MUST be declared ILLEGAL and the operation MUST be stopped and the same regulated,” she said

“Operation “Deactivate Sim Cards” MUST BE HALTED,” she maintains even as she disclosed plans to ask parliament to summon the regulator to clear the air over the whole process.

