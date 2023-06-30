Senator Orwoba:Kenya’s participation in Invictus Games is in the offing

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has disclosed that Kenya will be taking part in the invictus games following partnership mechanisms initiated by the ruling government and the program foundation honchos.

Speaking on Thursday after hosting the foundation members led by its Director David Wiseman, the vibrant lawmaker noted that the sport would be of paramount importance to the country in helping out its participants both psychologically and physically.

“The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically” she said

Wiseman on on his part reiterated their commitment of partnering with Kenya further lauding the Country for its decent past at the Paralympic Games which can be drawn upon to incorporate sports recovery in its wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans

“We are here to learn more about what it’s like to be veteran in Kenya and to explore if there are opportunities for them to be involved in the Invictus Games Community.We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to talk with the Senate National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration committee this afternoon and we are encouraged by the enthusiasm of the legislatures who are helping us to understand the potential for Kenya’s participation in the Invictus Community of Nations” read part of Wiseman’s statement

Kenya has a proud and successful history at the Paralympic Games and therefore a heritage of adaptive sports that could be drawn upon to incorporate sports recovery in our wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans” he added while meeting Senate Speaker and Majority leader Amason Kingi and Aaron Cheruiyot respectively

Kenya has been a key participant in the Paralympic Games and according to analysts,inclusion in the Invictus Community will further enhance the representation and access to opportunities for the country’s war veterans.

The games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.

These goals align with the continued efforts of the member nation on program to support serving members and veterans recover through sport, recreation, and creative activities.

The Invictus Games Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting the welfare of war veterans worldwide by involving them in activities of the Invictus Community of Nations.

In 2023, the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf will welcome 500 athletes from over 20 nations to the heart of Düsseldorf. Under the motto “A Home For Respect” the initiative organisers will celebrate athletes from all over the world as well as their families and friends.