Senator Sakaja faults NSM over residential parking fees levy

Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja has termed a proposal by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to start levying parking fees in residential areas as unacceptable.

Sakaja sys NMS is out of touch with the reality saying Kenyans are grappling with hardships and a majority can’t even put food on the table.

Speaking Tuesday evening, Sakaja said Nairobi residents are hard pressed and many are struggling to meet their daily needs due to the effects of COVUID-19.

He said the pandemic has deprived many their income and coming up with another levy will render them poor.

The senator said he has pushed Nairobi County allocation up from 15 billion in 2017 to 19 billion in the current financial year which should be enough to cushion the county to meet its needs without over burdening Nairobi residents.

Sakaja said he will summon NMS and Nairobi County government to senate once they are back from recess in order to revoke the proposal.