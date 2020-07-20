Senator Sakaja resigns from Senate COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has resigned as chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 pandemic.
Sakaja was released on a cash bail after presenting himself in court Monday morning following his arrest on Saturday.
The senator, who was accompanied by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and lawyer Joe Khanimwa apologized to Kenyans for violating the curfew orders.
Sakaja was arrested for flouting curfew guidelines by police at a Kilimani bar alongside three others.
Speaking to the press outside the police station, the Senator said he took responsibility for flouting the curfew guidelines and announced his resignation from the Senate COVID-19 ad hoc committee.
“I take responsibility for having flouted the Covid-19 rules; I was outside my home past 9 pm. It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.
Senator Sakaja: That is not my character. If it was just about been outside after nine that would be one thing. #SportsCheck ^KM pic.twitter.com/OUms31xjkq
“I will abide by the law, no one is above the law, I’m not above the law. The law applies to me like any other Kenyan,” he said.
He will appear in court on Tuesday over the matter.
“I will present myself to court. I have asked to be shown what I am being charged with. It is true I went against violation of curfew orders. I was on the wrong and I agree,” he added.
Sakaja lamented harassment from the police saying he was beaten up and his family harassed.
“Five Subaru’s and 50 cops were sent to my house over the weekend,” said Sakaja.
The senator urged Kenyans to follow the government’s directives on COVID-19.
At the same time, the senator castigated the police whom he said had sent 50 officers on a stakeout at his residence for two days.