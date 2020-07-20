Senator Sakaja resigns from Senate COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has resigned as chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 pandemic.

Sakaja was released on a cash bail after presenting himself in court Monday morning following his arrest on Saturday.

The senator, who was accompanied by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and lawyer Joe Khanimwa apologized to Kenyans for violating the curfew orders.

Sakaja was arrested for flouting curfew guidelines by police at a Kilimani bar alongside three others.

Speaking to the press outside the police station, the Senator said he took responsibility for flouting the curfew guidelines and announced his resignation from the Senate COVID-19 ad hoc committee.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the Covid-19 rules; I was outside my home past 9 pm. It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.