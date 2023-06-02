Senator Thang’wa pushes for extended public holidays

Kenyans stand to enjoy extended public holidays should the proposed changes by Kiambu County Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa to the Public Holidays Act sail through.

The youthful lawmaker has drafted the Public Holidays Amendment Bill which proposes that where a public holiday falls on a Tuesday, the preceding day which is a Monday also becomes a public holiday.

The bill also proposes that when a public holiday falls on a Thursday, the succeeding day which is a Friday also becomes a public holiday.

“If this law was effective from January 2023, this year alone could have only affected three days,” says Thang’wa who terms his proposal “holiday economics”.

According to him, had the law been enacted by now, Kenyans could have this year benefitted from three off days, one being during yesterday’s Madaraka day celebrations which was marked on a Thursday meaning today (Friday) could have been a holiday, and during Utumishi Day which will marked on a Tuesday in October and Jamhuri day which will be marked on a Tuesday.

Thang’wa says countries like the Philippines have such an arrangement already in place that he says is bound to provide workers with ample time to rest, recharge, and prioritize their well-being both physically mentally.

“It will also allow for quality time with loved ones, celebration of traditions, and the opportunity for travel and tourism,” he contends adding that extending public holidays will support economic growth and promote domestic tourism by encouraging longer trips and visits to new destinations thus benefitting the hospitality and tourism industries.

Political analyst David Makali was quick to laud the proposed amendment bill terming it progressive.

“Dear Kenyans, let us support this bill by Sen Karungu Thang’wa. The kind of bills that make sense.”